LeBron James Takes ‘Social Media Break’ After Sharing Post Ripping ‘Negativity’ of Sports Media

NBA star LeBron James has informed followers that he is taking a break from social media “for the time being.”

The L.A. Lakers star posted a message by sports agent Rich Kleiman and then added a message of his own reading, “And with that said, I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care,” Fox News reported.

The “with that” post James seemed to be referring to is by Kleiman, Kevin Durant’s agent, in which he ripped the sports media for negative “clickbait” sports coverage.

Kleiman apparently wants only fawning media coverage, and James’s “Amen” comment to the posting suggests that he agrees.

“With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it confuses me why some of the National sports media still think that the best way to cover sports is through negative takes,” Kleiman wrote in his James-approved post.

“We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings people together. So why can’t the coverage do the same? It’s only click bait when you say it,” Kleiman added. “When the platform is so big, you can make the change and allow us all an escape from real life negativity. I for one find it all a waste of breath. The Olympics and JJ [Redick] and Bron’s show was the future of what this can and should all be.”

James attacked the “haters” a few days before Kleiman’s post.

“I don’t hear non of those @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders HATERS being up front and loud! They’re in hiding now!” James wrote. “Coach Prime said ‘We Coming.’ Well it’s ‘We Here’ now. Love what’s going on there in Boulder.”

