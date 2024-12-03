Soccer Player Learns Fate After Writing ‘I Love Jesus’ on League’s LGBTQ Armband

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has learned his fate for daringly writing “I love Jesus” on the LGBTQ rainbow armband the league asked him to wear.

Guehi debuted his altered armband during last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle. The LGBTQ agenda armbands are required for team captains. However, Football Association authorities immediately deemed the armband a violation of its rules against religious displays, according to GBN.

But now the FA has decided to take a pass on punishing the player even though his message violated the rules against displaying “political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images” on equipment.

The league’s Rainbow Laces campaign to promote LGBTQ inclusion runs until December 5. The campaign is in cooperation with the gay charity Stonewall.

“It has been incredible to see so many football teams at all levels support our campaign to make sport safer and more inclusive for all,” a charity spokesperson said.

The armband was also a sticking point for Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy. Morsy opted not to wear it at all during team’s game against Nottingham Forest. The FA already noted that it will take no action in that case.

Ipswich Town released a statement supporting Morsy, a practicing Muslim, but also hastened to point out that they “welcome everybody.”

Still, Rainbow Tractors, a club fan group, expressed disappointment that Morsy would not wear the armband.

“When we see clubs show their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion, it helps people feel safe and welcome both on and off the pitch,” the group said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston