Stephen A. Smith Tells Dems to ‘Shut Up’ After Election Losses, ‘Stop Talking About the Past’

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has taken a break from giving career advice to NFL coaches and NBA players and decided to give some advice to the Democrat Party.

His advice? “Shut up.”

Speaking on the most recent edition of the Stephen A. Smith Show podcast, the multi-million dollar hot-take artist blamed Democrats for proving the voters’ lack of trust in the Democrat Party to be accurate.

“It wasn’t just about him winning,” Smith said of Trump. “Y’all lost big time because people were calling y’all hypocrites, and they were calling y’all full of it, and they were saying y’all can’t be trusted any more than you say he can’t be trusted. Then, you go out, and you prove them right. You’ve got nothing.

“If you’re the Democratic Party, here’s my advice to you – shut up. Wait for him to get pushed into office or to accept inauguration on Jan. 20, and he becomes the 47th president of the United States officially, wait for then, and then judge him accordingly. Stop talking about the past.

“The American people have already told you to kick rocks. They don’t care what you have to say anymore as Democrats. You have been squashed, obliterated. Nobody in the White House, you don’t have the House, you don’t have the Senate, and you’re gonna walk around talk about how, ‘Oh, he didn’t get 50% of the vote.’ Well, you didn’t either! You lost!

“And every time you bring up something now, and every time something comes up, you look even worse. Donald Trump is walking into office looking good … because of you, because of how y’all chose to act, how y’all chose to conduct yourself, how you leaned onto the fringes and got a bit extreme and engaged in culture and identity politics and wokeness and all of this other stuff. You look bad.”

Smith also blasted Democrats for paying celebrities and influencers, or production companies owned by celebrities and influencers, for softball interviews that ultimately did not help Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Kamala Harris, her campaign, and the Democrats are another matter,” Smith said. “Do you have any idea how pathetic y’all look? That you were literally paying people who supported you before they sat down with you and gave you the interview. What would be the incentive to that? Could that be so they didn’t ask you certain questions, and they did ask you other questions? And that you knew the interviews were gonna be all nice and fluffy and cozy inside, was that it? Because it makes no sense.”