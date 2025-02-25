Chiefs GM Says Travis Kelce Is ‘Fired Up to Play,’ Denies Retirement Rumors

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is swatting down rumors that the team’s star tight end, Travis Kelce, is getting ready to announce his retirement.

Rumors abound that Kelce is going to hang up his spikes during this offseason, but Veach says to the contrary, that Kelce is ready to go for the coming NFL season.

Veach says that Kelce is “fired up” about returning for the final year of his current contract with the Chiefs and that “as far as I’m concerned, there is no deadline” to make any decisions about returning.

Kelce is set to receive an $11.5 million roster bonus on March 15, so he has a lot of incentive to stick it out for at least one more season.

“We left it as. He’d be back, and we’re excited to get him back and get him going,” Veach said, according to Front Office Sports.

Still, head coach Andy Reid pointed out that the actual decision resides with Kelce.

“That’s up to Travis,” Reid told he media. “[I told him] to get out of town and relax. That’s kind of my motto for these guys. They played a lot of games for a consistent amount of seasons. At the end of the thing, you’ve exhausted yourself mentally and physically; step back and take care of that, and then we’ll talk. For right now, I think that’s what he’s doing.”

Still, Kelce seemed to lose a step last season. His 823 yards receiving was the lowest in his career outside his rookie year, CBS Sports reports. His mere three touchdowns were also a low.

