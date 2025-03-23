Ex-Yankees Player Brett Gardner Reveals Death of 14-Year-Old Son Due to Unidentified Illness

Former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner has announced to fans that his 14-year-old son has died, though he did not reveal the cause of death.

The ex-MLB player revealed that his youngest son, Miller, had succumbed to an illness that struck several members of his family. The family members reportedly contracted the illness while on vacation.

“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st,” Gardner wrote in a message posted to X by the Yankees organization.

The Gardners added, “Miller was a beloved son and brother, and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family, and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

The family also asked for privacy “as we mourn and search for healing.”

The Gardners did not reveal the cause of death, nor note where they had vacationed, which ended up making some of the family sick.

“Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller. We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time. May Miller rest in peace,” the Yankees said in a statement.

Gardner was drafted by the Yankees in the third round of the 2005 MLB Draft and stayed with the team for his entire 14-year career. He was a member of the Yankees’ World Series-winning 2009 team and played in the 2015 All-Star Game. Yahoo Sports reported that he retired at the end of the 2021 season.

