Former ESPN NFL Reporter Says Jake Tapper ‘Sold His Credibility’ by Ignoring Biden Decline

Former ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder blasted CNN’s Jake Tapper for selling out while Biden was in power by ignoring the former president’s obvious decline, even as he now tries to cash in with his tell-all book.

Werder did not mince words in a social media post about Tapper’s new Biden-blasting book, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.”

The former ESPN legend took to his X account to comment on a video of Megyn Kelly’s amazing interview with Tapper.

Werder ripped Tapper for ignoring Biden’s mental incapacity for so many years. “He sold his credibility as a journalist for access to power – and now expects to profit from the very audience to whom he lied,” Werder wrote.

Kelly grilled Tapper when he came on her podcast to discuss his Biden tell-all book.

During their discussion, Kelly pounded Tapper for ignoring all the evidence while Biden was in office.

“You didn’t follow up on the fact that he was falling up the stairs, that he was losing his train of thought regularly, that he was slurring, that he was incomprehensible, that he was getting lost on the White House lawn. You sat right across from him and you asked none of that, notwithstanding the fact that he had promised you he would be fully transparent about his health issues,” she said.

“That’s correct, I didn’t. And like I said, I feel humility about my coverage,” Tapper responded. “I mean, it’s not like I was asking him his favorite movie or his favorite color. We were talking about Putin. We were talking about other issues of national importance. But yeah, I mean, of course, I’ve said I look back at my coverage with humility and, and, I wish I did cover the issues of age and acuity, but I wish I had covered them much more.”

