WATCH: Massive Brawl Between Fans Engulfs San Diego Soccer Game

More than a dozen fans broke out in a massive brawl in the stands at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium during Saturday’s Los Angeles Galaxy and San Diego FC soccer game.

Immediately after San Diego’s 2-1 win, rival spectators began mixing it up in the upper deck. Fans first started throwing beers at each other before following that up with haymakers.

The melee went on for some time and necessitated the assistance of more than a dozen police and even a police helicopter to break it all up, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

In the aftermath of the fracas, the two teams cooperated on a statement decrying the actions of the fans.

“The incidents that occurred following Saturday’s match at Snapdragon Stadium do not reflect the values of either club and are entirely unacceptable,” the teams said in their statement. “Both clubs are actively working with Snapdragon Stadium security, Major League Soccer, and local law enforcement to conduct a thorough review of the incidents. Any behavior found to be in violation of the MLS Fan Code of Conduct will result in disciplinary action, which may include stadium ejections and bans.”

San Diego FC decried a similar incident in April when a fight broke out in the stands.

“San Diego FC seeks to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all fans attending matches at Snapdragon Stadium. Fan violence has no place in our game, and the type of conduct displayed following Saturday’s match against LAFC is unacceptable,” the club said at the time.

San Diego won the game 2-1 and will return to Snapdragon Stadium on May 31 to face Austin FC.

