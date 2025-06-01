‘Everyone’s Game’: Pro Sports Go All-In for Pride Month

It is Pride Month once again, and despite America’s recent turn against all things so terribly woke, pro sports leagues, teams, and athletes have jumped at the chance to celebrate the LGBTQ+ flagship holiday.

Unsurprisingly, the WNBA was one of the first to show support for gay recognition with a post to X early on June 1 as the month kicked off.

Seeral other leagues, though, were quick enough to join the WNBA in the celebration:

Team after team also jumped on the rainbow bandwagon:

Other teams also changed their logos to reflect the rainbow colors of the gay agenda, including the L.A. Chargers and the Detroit Lions.

There were several teams, though, that did not involve themselves in the celebration, including the Titans, Chiefs, Raiders, Cowboys, Seahawks, Saints, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers, and the Colts.

