Stephen A. Smith Inserts Himself in the Musk-Trump Feud

Sports talker Stephen A. Smith is stepping in between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump to endorse one of Musk’s recent X posts in the Tesla chief’s ongoing feud with his former presidential ally.

During one more of his tirades on X, Musk posted that America needs a new political party.

“Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80 percent in the middle?” Musk wrote on June 5.

Smith, the host of ESPN’s First Take, could not resist replying to Musk’s question and rushed to set himself up as a political “moderate.”

“I’m all for moving America to the CENTER. I’m definitely down for that cause! Sign me up,” Smith replied.

Smith positioning himself as a centrist is just one more step in his likely goal of running for office himself.

However, despite his claim to support the political middle, he has also admitted that he has never voted for anyone other than liberal Democrats and has never voted for a Republican in his life.

Even though he now claims to regret his vote, he admits that he voted for left-wing and empty-suit Kamala Harris just last year.

It is indeed hard to believe that Smith is a committed centrist with a voting record like that.

