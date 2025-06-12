VIDEO: PGA Tour Champ Shane Lowry Chucks Mic After Disastrous U.S. Open Start

Tenth-ranked PGA Tour pro Shane Lowry is not having a good time at this year’s U.S. Open.

The Three-time PGA Tour champ was very unhappy with himself on Thursday as he hit the back nine with Ryder Cup teammates Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, the New York Post reported.

Lowry has not won The Open since 2019, so he is keen to make a good showing. But his start was so frustrating that he gave the phrase “mic drop” a new meaning when he grabbed a microphone sitting next to him on the course and threw it in anger as he hit the par-4 17th hole.

WATCH:

The mic was there to catch the action for the TV broadcast.

Despite his anger, Lowry was able to save par on the hole with an expert chip-in. And a few holes later, he shot an eagle on a par-four hole to bring him back into the game.

The Irishman finished at 4-over 39 through the first nine holes and had three bogeys and two double bogeys on his final nine.

Lowry was one of the favorites going into the tournament at Oakmont, and the last time he played there, he held a 54-hole lead.

