Two youth baseball coaches have been relieved of their duties with an Illinois baseball team after a video went viral that seems to show them running naked on a ball diamond in Cooperstown, New York.

The assistant coaches, whose names have not been released, were part of the Lake Bluff Youth Baseball Association, located in the northern Chicago suburb of Lake Bluff, Illinois. The coaches accompanied the team to Cooperstown for last weekend’s baseball tournament.

The voice of kids laughing can be heard — with one saying, “Is he naked?” — in the viral video that seems to show two older men cavorting on the diamond in the nude, Chicago’s WBBM-TV.

The motivation of the two coaches is unknown, but the Lake Bluff organization acted quickly to remove the coaches from the team and apologize to parents.

The association said it is “deeply distressed to learn about the recent situation involving the Lake Bluff 12U Blue Cooperstown team.”

The league also noted that they are working with the police in Cooperstown because children were involved in the incident.

The organization added that “We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and have contacted relevant authorities. We will continue to support those authorities in their investigations of this matter. We have also taken immediate and decisive action by terminating the assistant coaches involved.”

The Otsego Sheriff’s Department has not yet made any statements about the status of its investigation. No charges have been filed to date.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.