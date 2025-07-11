UFC Heavyweight Jon Jones ‘Tickled’ over Possible White House Bout

Two-time UFC division champ Jon Jones is excited over the idea that there could be a UFC bout held at the White House next year.

Jones recently retired from the ring, but after President Donald Trump expressed interest in having a fight at the White House, Jones quickly threw his hat in the ring.

During an address at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on July 4, the president revealed that he and UFC chief Dana White are making big plans for next year as part of the big 250th birthday party for the United States.

“Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight — think of this — on the grounds of the White House,” Trump said in Iowa.

The president’s announcement got Jones’ juices flowing again.

“Donald (Trump) made his announcement on the morning of the Fourth of July,” Jones wrote in a post on X, “I called the UFC headquarters that very same afternoon. I’ll just leave it at that. America! Now that tickles my pickle.”

Clearly, Jones is more than ready to un-retire if he can be part of any event at such an historic venue as the White House. Indeed, he has already submitted to the UFC drug testing pool in preparation, according to Sporting News.

