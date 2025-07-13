World Series champion pitcher Jonathan Papelbon credited the Boston Red Sox’s 10-0 winning streak to the team’s visit with President Donald Trump at the White House earlier this month.

During NESN’s postgame coverage, Papelbon noted that ever since several players from the team visited Trump, the team has been “undefeated,” adding that he was unsure “if it has anything to do with it,” according to MassLive News.

“Since visiting Donald Trump, they’re undefeated,” Papelbon said. “I don’t know if it has anything to do with it. But when you shake the big man’s hand, maybe you start getting on a roll.”

In a post on X, Papelbon said the team “hasn’t lost” since visiting Trump in the White House, and that he was “just reporting the facts here.”

Papelbon’s comments come after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, 4-1.

On Saturday, in a post on Truth Social, Trump also pointed out that the Red Sox have been on a winning streak since visiting with him at the White House.

“They haven’t lost since they saw me in the Oval,” Trump said in his post, adding that the team had eight wins in a row. Trump’s post was made prior to the team reaching a 9-0 winning streak.

Earlier this month, several Red Sox players visited the White House and were seen shaking hands with Trump. The team’s visit to the White House came as the team was set to play several games against the Washington Nationals and at the time, the team was in “fourth place in the AL East,” CBS News reported.

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle has highlighted the Red Sox’s continued winning streak since visiting with Trump, noting that the team has “now SWEPT THREE STRAIGHT SERIES.”

“ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER VICTORY,” Boyle wrote in a post on X. “The Boston @RedSox have now won TEN STRAIGHT GAMES after meeting with President @realDonald Trump.”