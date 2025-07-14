President Trump joked about potentially requiring the United States to refer to soccer as “football,” just like the rest of the world.

The president made his quip during an interview at the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, per the New York Post.

Trump attended the FIFA final at MetLife Stadium Sunday evening, where Chelsea FC trounced Paris Saint-Germain FC in what the president aptly described as ‘a bit of an upset.’ Despite the let-down match, Trump lit up when a reporter suggested penning a new executive order officially renaming soccer “football” in the US. “I think we could do that,” he told DAZN.

The president also said he enjoyed the ascendancy of soccer in the United States and hoped to see the country compete on the same level as the rest of the world.

“[The US] is doing very well on the other stage, on the political stage, on the financial stage. I was just in Saudi Arabia, I was in Qatar, I was in the UAE. Here we have Qatar, you know, the big presence they have, but you have all of the leaders, and then you look at NATO, all of the leaders said ‘a year ago your country was dead, and now you have the hottest country in the world’,” Trump told the outlet.

“There’s a lot of truth to that, we were doing very badly as a country in an incompetent administration and now we have a hot country. It’s really hot. And I think the soccer is going to be hot here too,” he added.

The president issued his comments after he was warmly welcomed at the FIFA Club World Cup Final.

“President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were welcomed to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the FIFA Club World Cup final with thunderous applause,” reported Breitbart News. “As the crowd in the stadium could be heard cheering, Donald Trump was seen waving and clapping.”

“The Trumps traveled from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster to watch the game between the Premier League’s Chelsea and the French club Paris Saint-Germain, according to the New York Post,” it added. “Per the outlet, MetLife Stadium will be hosting ‘the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup final,’ which will be the ‘first time’ that the United States has hosted the event in roughly 30 years.”

