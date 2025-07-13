President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were welcomed to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the FIFA Club World Cup final with thunderous applause.

As the crowd in the stadium could be heard cheering, Donald Trump was seen waving and clapping.

The Trumps traveled from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster to watch the game between the Premier League’s Chelsea and the French club Paris Saint-Germain, according to the New York Post.

Per the outlet, MetLife Stadium will be hosting “the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup final,” which will be the “first time” that the United States has hosted the event in roughly 30 years.

As Breitbart News previously reported, on Wednesday, Trump told reporters that he would be “going to the game.”

“I’ll be going to the game,” Trump told reporters after he was asked if he would be attending the final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the NY Post reports. Trump’s presence at the Club World Cup final was teased on DAZN by on-air personality Emily Austin on Monday, the Post report notes.

In March, Trump signed an executive order creating a task force for the FIFA World Cup, in which Trump will serve as the chair of the task force, and Vice President JD Vance will serve as the vice chair.

“The United States is a host nation for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be the largest sporting event in history,” the executive order said. “This important event, taking place during the momentous occasion of the 250th anniversary of our country, presents an opportunity to showcase the Nation’s pride and hospitality while promoting economic growth and tourism through sport. My Administration will support preparations through a coordinated Government effort.”