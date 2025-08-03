A man was reportedly booted from a Major League Soccer match in St. Louis, Missouri, for allegedly wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

A video posted to social media showed the man, identified as Michael Weitzel, being asked to leave the match at Energizer Park. He claimed it was for his “Donald Trump hat.”

“I am Michael Weitzel, and I have been asked to leave because of the Donald Trump hat,” he said in the video as security officers asked him to leave.

The security guard, who said he supported Trump himself, could be heard saying, “They’re non-political here… they don’t want any kind of political” messaging.

When Weitzel pointed to several people in the stands waving national flags, the security staffer said they “were pre-approved.”

According to Fox News, rules at Energizer Park stated that political banners were not allowed in the stadium. It doesn’t mention anything about hats.”

While the security officials said that the rules were applied evenly, Weitzel confirmed that he was “being evicted from the premises.” When he came to the concourse area, Weitzel said, “Trump is not welcome in St. Louis City SC Club.”

A security staffer said that Weitzel could go back to his seat if he removed his hat, but someone off camera could be heard saying, “We are way past that point.”

“It is not his fault. He is just following the rules,” he said of one of the security guards. “So this is what happens when you wear a Donald Trump hat at a St. Louis City SC game.”

Political slogans not being allowed at sporting events has generated controversy in the Trump era. In 2024, leading up to the presidential election, several NFL fans reported being booted from the stadium for wearing “Make America Great Again” swag during the games.

