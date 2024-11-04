Video Appears to Show NFL Security Guard Telling Buffalo Bills Fan to Cover MAGA Shirt: ‘Nothing Political’

An NFL security guard appeared to tell a Buffalo Bills fan to cover their pro-Trump shirt during a game on Sunday, telling him that “nothing political” can be worn in the front row.

The video of the exchange has since caused a splash on social media. Take a look:

It remains to be seen if the security guard was enforcing an NFL or stadium rule. Regardless, the case seems similar to a recent incident in Arizona where a Cardinals fan was asked to throw their “Make America Great Again” hat away to enter the stadium. The security guard claimed that “no political” slogans were allowed, but the Cardinals later clarified that the security guard misunderstood the rule.

“In an isolated incident at Sunday’s game, a stadium security member misunderstood a policy on prohibited items. Like most venues, ‘signage, posters, flags, or displays that are….political in nature’ are not permitted,” the Cardinals said. “However, that did not apply in this instance. Moving forward we will work to provide clarity to all stadium personnel in these situations. We have also reached out to the individual involved to communicate that their experience was not consistent with our policies and practices and to apologize for that.”

Last week, a 49ers fan claimed that Levi’s Stadium security denied them entry into the San Francisco 49ers game because they were wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“We were about to enter, and they stopped us because my son-in-law is wearing this hat. They don’t want to let us in,” she said in the video.

The woman said security turned them away even after they passed initial security checkpoints.

“So, what was meant to be a fun, first-time experience for our kids turned out to be an eye opener to us,” the caption read. “I wasn’t going to share, but even after seeing the field state, ‘vote it takes all of us,’ and [Nick] Bosa flashing his [MAGA] hat in the camera, I felt we were being discriminated against.”

“We were stopped after we scanned in tickets and security checkpoints by one male asking my husband to either throw away the hat or leave the stadium. It lead (sic) to 30-45 min of arguing and missing the beginning of the game just for the supervisor to let us through. Thank you too (sic) all the people who stopped and spoke up as this happened,” the woman added.