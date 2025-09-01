Charlie Woods, the son of golf great Tiger Woods, drilled a hole-in-one at the TPC Sawgrass Junior Players Championship tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

The budding 16-year-old player and son of one of golf’s most famous stars sank the one-shot play on a par 3 hole with a 177-yard blast that went straight for the pin, Fox News reported.

The splinter off the old block ended the round at an even 72 par. However, he finished the tournament at seven over par, which left him nowhere near the top of the leaderboard.

This is the younger Woods’ second official hole-in-one. He also made the rare achievement last year when he was partnered with his father for the PNC Championship last December.

Still, Charlie has a long way to go to catch up to his famous pop. Tiger has had 20 hole-in-ones over his incredible career, with three of them during official PGA Tour tournaments.

While he did not make a great showing this weekend, he did add a victory to his career this year when he won the Team TaylorMade Invitational at Streamsong Resort Black Course in Bowling Green, Florida. It was his first American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) victory.

He has several other wins, as well, even though last summer he qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur, but then failed to make the cut.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston