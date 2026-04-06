Democrats Plot Impeachment of Trump a Third Time

Free Speech For People said in a press release Monday that a new national poll found “a majority of likely 2026 voters nationwide support impeaching President Donald Trump,” which the group called “an extraordinary and unprecedented level of support so early in a presidential term.”

The poll, conducted by Lake Research Partners from March 26-30 among 800 likely 2026 general election voters, found that 52 percent support impeaching Trump, while 40 percent oppose it. 46 percent said they strongly support impeachment, compared with 37 percent who strongly oppose it, while 8 percent said they were unsure or had no opinion.

Free Speech For People said that “support for impeachment spans party lines,” pointing to 84 percent support among Democrats, with eight percent opposed. Among independents, 55 percent support impeachment and 34 percent oppose it. Republicans oppose impeachment by an 81 percent to 14 percent margin.

According to the survey, 38 percent said they approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 57 percent said they disapprove. 53 percent said they strongly disapprove.

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The memo released by Lake Research Partners notes that the survey was conducted through live telephone and text-to-online interviews and weighted by gender, age, region, race, educational attainment, and partisanship to reflect likely 2026 voters nationwide. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The demographic breakdown of the sample showed 53 percent women and 47 percent men. Thirty percent of respondents were age 65 or older, while 25 percent were between 50 and 64 years old. 39 percent identified as Democrats, 34 percent as Republicans, 19 percent as independents or undecided, and five percent identified with another party.

Before asking whether respondents support or oppose impeaching Trump, the survey told them that “several members of Congress have recently come out in support of impeaching President Donald Trump for violating Americans’ constitutional rights and the law, including actions by ICE in the U.S. and the war he started with Iran.”

The results were reviewed during a virtual press briefing Monday hosted by Free Speech For People President John Bonifaz and Lake Research Partners pollster David Mermin.

Bonifaz stated that “more than 1 million people across the country have joined us in calling for the impeachment removal of Donald Trump from public office” through Free Speech For People’s campaign at impeachtrumpagain.org. He added that the organization has “documented more than 25 grounds for impeachment.”

Breitbart News reported that in January, Free Speech For People joined Citizens’ Impeachment, the Removal Coalition, Women’s March, and the 50501 Movement in launching an expanded “Free America Walkout” campaign to pressure Congress to impeach Trump and senior administration officials. The coalition urged supporters to visit congressional district offices on January 20 to demand impeachment proceedings. They also pointed to Trump’s military strike on Venezuela, military action involving Iran, ICE operations, and what it called “a larger pattern of unchecked aggression” as the basis for its impeachment push.

Mermin remarked, “I’ve been doing this work for 30 years, and we’ve had the science of modern public opinion polling for about 90 years, and we believe there has never been this early in a presidential term, finding that a majority of American voters are in favor of impeaching the president.”

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Mermin contended that the only other periods in which polling showed majority support for impeachment came near the end of Richard Nixon’s presidency and during Trump’s first term — first during his 2019 impeachment proceedings and again in the final weeks after January 6, 2021. He noted that during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment proceedings, most polling did not show majority support for impeachment.

“There were a few moments in Trump’s first term when you reached a majority in other public polls, around the time of the January 6 attempted coup attempt, and the weeks following that, the last few weeks of his first term,” Mermin said. “But certainly not in the first year or first slightly over a year of his term.”

Among independents, Mermin said the findings represented what he called “a high watermark” for opposition to Trump.

“To have a clear, solid majority, 55% of independents saying they want to impeach the president is remarkable and striking, and certainly an important finding here,” he said.

Mermin also said the Republican number stood out.

“It is notable that you’ve got about one in seven Republican voters who are now saying, actually, we should impeach the president. They don’t believe he’s fit to remain in office,” he said.

The new polling emerged as Democrat lawmakers and party figures renewed discussion of a third impeachment effort against Trump. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said last week that Trump “should be impeached now” over Iran and argued Democrats will move ahead if they regain control of Congress. Democrat strategist James Carville similarly claimed that Trump “will be impeached in 2027” if Democrats win control of the House.