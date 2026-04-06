Rosie O’Donnell Returns to U.S. for Second Time After Vowing Not to Come Back While Trump Is in Office

Rosie O’Donnell revealed that she has returned to the United States for a second time — after vowing she wouldn’t come back to America while President Donald Trump is in office.

“TOTAL BULLSHIT – I CAME HOME TO MEET MY GRANDSON – GOING BACK THIS WEEKEND,” O’Donnell exclaimed in an all-caps, replying to an Instagram post claiming she had was selling her Irish mansion with plans to return to the United States.

The former The View host revealed she came back to the States to welcome the birth of her grandson.

As Breitbart News reported, O’Donnell — who constantly rails against President Trump in videos posted to her social media, recorded from her home in Ireland — quietly returned to the United States earlier this year, claiming she was checking to see if it was “safe” to do so.

“I was recently home for two weeks, and I did not really tell anyone,” the 64-year-old revealed in January. “I just went to see my family. I wanted to see how hard it would be for me to get in and out of the country.”

O’Donnell went on to admit that she still considers the United States her home, before dramatically suggesting she had to visit the U.S. alone first, in order to see it was “safe” to return with her daughter.

Notably, the comedian fled the U.S. and moved to Ireland with her teenage daughter just before President Trump was inaugurated in January 2025.

While living in Ireland, O’Donnell appears to have spent most of her time obsessing over and complaining about the Trump administration in TikTok videos.

Earlier this year, the actress bizarrely insisted that she hasn’t “been watching the news” — a statement that runs counter to O’Donnell’s incessant social media posts attacking the president in response to whichever latest development is transpiring under the Trump administration.