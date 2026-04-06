Nolte: Abigail Spanberger Has Worst Virginia Governor Favorability of 21st Century

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger ran as a moderate Democrat, has since governed as a far-leftist, and now has the worst favorability rating of any Virginia governor of the 21st Century at this same point in their term — which is 80 days.

The honeymoon is already over.

Already, Spanberger is nearly upside-down on approval, something that did not happen to a single one of her eight predecessors after only 80 days in office.

The Washington Post-Schart School poll asked 1,100 registered Virginia voters if they approved or disapproved of the way Spanberger is doing her job. Only 47 percent approved, while 46 percent disapproved. That puts her favorability rating at a sorry +1.

At this same time in his term, Spanberger’s immediate predecessor, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, was at +15, with a 54 percent approval rating and 39 percent disapproval rating. In fact, other than Democrat Ralph Northam, every 21st-century Virginia governor enjoyed an approval rating of over 50 percent 80 days in. Northam sat at just 48 percent approval, but his overall favorability rating was a healthy +9 because his disapproval rating was only 37 percent.

Virginia has had so many governors over 25 years due to a state term limit that allows a governor to serve only one consecutive term.

What’s especially interesting about Spanberger already finding herself in a polling ditch is that she won in a landslide last November, 57.5 percent to 42.3 percent over her Republican opponent, then-Lt. Gov. Winsom Earl-Sears. That’s a 15.2 point difference.

Again, though, Spanberger ran as a moderate, then once in office pulled the bait-and-switch we all knew she would by governing far-far-far to the left.

As governor, all moderation ceased. Once in office, she immediately refused to cooperate with ICE. She signed an executive order ending mandatory minimum sentencing for violent crimes like rape, manslaughter, and assaulting a police officer. She and her fellow Democrats in the legislature are raising taxes. She’s embraced DEI is all areas of government. Then there’s all the gun-grabbing.

Most of all, Spanberger has pushed to disenfranchise Republicans with an outrageous redistricting plan that would take a purple state with six Democrat districts and five Republican districts, and turn it into a state with ten Democrat districts and one Republican district.

It’s hard to feel sorry for Virginia. Throughout the campaign, it was blatantly obvious, despite her “pragmatic” talk, that Spanberger was a radical leftist. Plus, Democrats always do this. They run as moderate Republicans then govern as Joseph Stalin.

And now a whole lot of Virginians have buyer’s remorse when they were happy with Glenn Youngkin and could have enjoyed four more years of that under his lieutenant governor, Earl-Sears. No, Earl-Sears did not run a great campaign, but the record of both women was perfectly clear. Virginia screwed up and now Virginia knows it screwed up.

Hell, Virginia voters even handed the legislature to Democrats, which had been the only check on previous Democrat governors.

Dumb, dumb, dumb. And now the state that gave us George Washington and Thomas Jefferson has four years of leftist authoritarianism coming.