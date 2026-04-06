Prosecutors in Fairfax County, Virginia, offered an “insane” plea deal to two illegal aliens charged in a vicious mob-style murder, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials say.

Last week, the Fairfax County District Attorney’s Office offered a 5-year plea deal to illegal aliens Maldin Anibal Guzman-Videz and Luis Alonzo Sort-Portillo, both of whom were convicted of murdering Nicacio Hernandez Gonzalez in July 2024 at a park in Oakton, Virginia.

“This 5-year sweetheart plea deal for murder is insane,” DHS’s Lauren Bis said:

This is yet another example of Fairfax sanctuary politicians siding with criminal illegal aliens over U.S. citizens. We are calling on Fairfax Country sanctuary politicians and Governor Abigail Spanberger to commit to not releasing these murderers from jail back into our communities. How many more times must they release criminals into our neighborhoods to create more innocent victims? [Emphasis added]

A federal immigration judge ordered Guzman-Videz deported in 2019, but he remained in the United States anyway. He was later arrested for assault, failure to appear, larceny, obstruction of justice, and malicious wounding after he allegedly robbed a Greek family restaurant and assaulted a person with a knife.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) asked Fairfax County officials not to release Guzman-Videz from jail, but he was continuously released back onto the streets.

Meanwhile, Sort-Portillo entered the U.S. as an unknown got-away.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.