Trans Rider Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk’s Death Disavowed by US Olympic BMX Team

The U.S. Olympic women’s BMX team has moved to distance itself from a transgender member of the team who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination and told those against trans athletes to “go suck a shotgun.”

Transgender athlete Chelsea Wolfe, an alternate in BMX for the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, posted a significant number of social media posts giddy over Charlie Kirk’s assassination in the days after his death. But Team USA has come out to remind Olympics fans that Wolfe was no longer a member of the team.

“The views of current and former national team athletes are their own and do not reflect those of USA Cycling. Chelsea Wolfe has not been a member of the USA Cycling National Team or a member of USA Cycling since 2023,” a spokesperson for USA Cycling said in a statement to Fox News.

Wolfe, who identifies as a ‘woman,’ shared multiple posts celebrating Kirk’s death, including one with the words ‘We did it.’

In a separate post, the trans cyclist said:

“Being a N*** is completely optional… pic.twitter.com/sU2khIXcMo

In one post, Wolfe posted an image of children’s cartoon character Dora the Explorer with a caption reading, “We did it!”

A second post was more direct. Along with an image of himself grinning and giving the thumbs up, Wolfe wrote, “Being a Nazi is completely optional btw. He didn’t have to do all that, but he did and now he’s dead. Don’t live your life in a way that the world is better following your death.”

In a third post, Wolfe said, “We hate Nazis because they want us dead.”

There were many more posts like this, put up in the aftermath of the assassination.

“He wasn’t just a ‘conservative we disagreed with.’ He was a fascist organizer who built his career spreading racism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia, xenophobia, and anti-immigrant hate, actively harming marginalized communities every single day,” Wolfe wrote in one post.

“If you feel compelled to send his family condolences, fine, that’s your personal choice,” Wolfe added. “But don’t turn around and scold others for refusing to shed tears over a man who dedicated his life to dehumanizing and endangering them. This doesn’t make you a “better person,” and if you’re a Christian, it doesn’t make you closer to going to heaven.”

Wolfe previously raised eyebrows for revealing that the reason he tried to compete in the Olympics was so that when he won, he could burn an American flag “on the podium.”

“My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium. This is what they focus on during a pandemic. Hurting trans children,” Wolfe wrote ahead of the games in Tokyo.

Wolfe was also seen on video telling those who oppose trans athletes to commit suicide, telling them to “Go suck a sawed-off shotgun.”

