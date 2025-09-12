Trans Team USA Cyclist Claims World is ‘Better’ After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

A transgender member of the U.S. Olympic cycling team is taking heat for having posted multiple social media comments celebrating the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Chelsea Wolfe was reportedly an alternate cyclist for the USA’s women’s BMX team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Wolfe is a male who claims to have transitioned to a woman and has a history of controversial statements.

But now he is raising eyebrows for the hate directed at Charlie Kirk, according to the Daily Mail.

Wolfe posted a stream of hate-filled attacks on Kirk and his fans and followers on his Instagram Stories that did not escape notice before expiring.

In one post, Wolfe posted an image of children’s cartoon character Dora the Explorer with a caption reading, “We did it!”

A second post was more direct. Along with an image of himself grinning and giving the thumbs up, Wolfe wrote, “Being a Nazi is completely optional, btw. He didn’t have to do all that, but he did, and now he’s dead. Don’t live your life in a way that the world is better following your death.”

In a third post, Wolfe said, “We hate Nazis because they want us dead.”

There were many more posts like this, put up in the aftermath of the assassination.

“He wasn’t just a ‘conservative we disagreed with.’ He was a fascist organizer who built his career spreading racism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia, xenophobia, and anti-immigrant hate, actively harming marginalized communities every single day,” Wolfe wrote in one post.

“If you feel compelled to send his family condolences, fine, that’s your personal choice,” Wolfe added. “But don’t turn around and scold others for refusing to shed tears over a man who dedicated his life to dehumanizing and endangering them. This doesn’t make you a “better person,” and if you’re a Christian, it doesn’t make you closer to going to heaven.”

Wolfe previously raised eyebrows for revealing that the reason he tried to compete in the Olympics was so that when he won, he could burn an American flag “on the podium.”

“My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium. This is what they focus on during a pandemic. Hurting trans children,” Wolfe wrote ahead of the games in Tokyo.

