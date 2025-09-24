Justin Rose Would Welcome Trump on Stage if Team Europe Wins Ryder Cup

Most Americans will be justifiably upset if the Europeans defeat the United States at this weekend’s Ryder Cup. However, should President Trump want to celebrate on-stage with Team Europe, Justin Rose is “100%” okay with it.

On Wednesday, Team Europe captain Justin Rose, who is also a fan of the English Premier League team Chelsea, was asked by a reporter whether he would welcome Trump on-stage to celebrate a European victory at the Ryder Cup, the same way Chelsea celebrated on-stage with the president after their Club World Cup victory over the summer.

“One-hundred percent, yeah, would love the opportunity to have that opportunity,” the Englishman said.

“Listen, I’m not sure he’s going to want to be on the stage congratulating the team that sort of wins in his backyard. But listen, of course, he’s the President, ultimate respect, and that would be a great opportunity.”

It’s a fair point, though Chelsea won their club championship on American soil (MetLife Stadium in New Jersey), they did not defeat an American team to win it. Had they done so, Trump might not have been as jubilant.

“I knew he was going to be here, but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy. I was a bit confused, yes,” Chelsea star Cole Palmer said after the trophy presentation.

Trump is scheduled to attend the first day of the Ryder Cup tournament on Friday, although it’s unclear whether he will be present for the tournament’s conclusion.