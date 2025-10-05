VIDEO: Cardinals’ Emari Demercado Makes Mind-Numbing Mistake at the Goal Line

We do not know whether Cardinals running back Emari Demercado has seen the first episode of the new Hulu series Chad Powers, but whether he has or not, he’s living it in real life to some extent.

On Sunday, Demercado was on his way to what should have been a career-long 70-yard touchdown run. Instead, as he neared the goal-line, he pulled a Chad Powers (spoiler alert, sorry) and fumbled the ball.

Demercado and a Titans defender then watched as the would-be touchdown turned into a touchback as it drifted out of the back of the end zone.

The difference was that Chad Powers’ careless fumble was returned for a touchdown, while Demercado’s merely became a touchback. Nonetheless, a touchdown that should have been was negated.

The fumble out of the end zone bug has not just bitten Demercado. Last week, Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell also fumbled out of the back end zone. Except, in his case, he didn’t just carelessly drop the ball at the goal line. He needlessly extended his arm and then let the ball slip out of his hands, resulting in a touchback.

In a peculiar twist of NFL scheduling fate, the Cardinals and Colts will play each other next week. All eyes will be on Mitchell and Demercado if either one gets near the goal line.