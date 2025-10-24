The New York Knicks have issued a cease-and-desist letter to socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, ordering him to stop using their team logo in his campaign ads, as the team has not endorsed his run for Big Apple mayor.

Mamdani had floated a campaign ad using the Knicks logo, replacing the team’s name with his own.

The team is demanding that Mamdani take down all ads using the altered team logo, the New York Post reported.

“The NY Knicks have sent NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani a cease-and-desist letter for using the NY Knicks logo to promote his candidacy,” the team told the Post.

“The Knicks want to make it clear that we do not endorse Mr. Mamdani for Mayor, and we object to his use of our copyrighted logo. We will pursue all legal remedies to enforce our rights,” the statement added.

The altered logo was placed at the end of a video that aired during the Knicks’ season opener on Wednesday.

Mamdani reportedly aired the ad on local TV and shared it across his social media.

