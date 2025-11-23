NFL’s First Transgender Cheerleader Says Panthers Fired Him Because He Is Trans

The NFL’s first transgender cheerleader, Justine Lindsay, claims he was fired by the Carolina Panthers just because he is a trans person.

“I was cut because I’m trans,” Lindsay claimed in an Instagram Live video, according to Blavity. “I don’t wanna hear nobody saying ‘She didn’t wanna come back.’ Why the hell would I not wanna come back to an organization that I’ve been a part of for three years?”

Lindsay says he is “devastated,” “stung,” and “hurt” by the firing, but is not necessarily attacking the Panthers.

“I love them, I appreciate everything that they’ve done for me,” Lindsay said of the team.

Lindsay joined the TopCats cheer squad in 2022 and spent three seasons with them. But earlier this year, the cheerleader and trans trendsetter said he would not be returning next season.

“I’m happy because I was able to break down that door and tell people, ‘Hey, we are not just sexual beings,'” Lindsay said back in 2022. “‘We are actual human beings who want to better ourselves.’ I felt like, why not tell the world: ‘Hey, listen, this is a great accomplishment.'”

Lindsay says he is not ready to step out of the spotlight just yet. He is preparing to run for the global transgender pageant, Miss International Queen. And he is also preparing a documentary about his life in the NFL.

“Being in the NFL was a stepping stone to get me where I need to be,” Lindsay told Outsports in August. He also said hopes his story encourages younger people to go for it, ““and not let anyone stop them from reaching their goals.”

