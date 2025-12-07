WATCH: Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza Gives ‘Glory to God’ After Historic Win Against Ohio State

Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza gave a heartfelt interview to Fox Sports and attributed his win to God after his team’s 13-10 win against Ohio State, clinching the Big Ten Championship on Saturday.

Mendoza, who threw for 222 yards and a touchdown at Lucas Oil Stadium, was asked by Fox’s Jenny Taft how being the Big Ten Champs sounded to him.

“It sounds so beautiful,” Mendoza responded.

But he quickly added that he gives “all glory to God” for the win.

“I want to give all the glory to God! We were never supposed to be in this position! But by the glory of God, the great coaches, great teammates, everybody we have around us, we were able to pull this off! Whoever thought the Hoosiers would be here?! But now the Hoosiers are flippin’ champs! Let’s go!” he said.

Taft noted that the Hoosiers have called themselves “a bunch of misfits” and asked why being in Indiana is the “right place” for the team.

“It’s the right place; we’re process-oriented!” Mendoza insisted. “We’re going by day by day, whether it’s the offensive line, the defense, the coaches, special teams, we’re all process-oriented to one goal! That’s our thing is we’re brothers! We can drag teams into the deep end because we know we’re going to stick together, and we have the strongest glue ever!”

Mendoza then explained his relationship with Hoosier wide receiver Charlie Becker and the pass to Becker.

“Every single day and summer, we would always throw it before practice, at 7 a.m. on Sundays, doing spots, doing routes, and now you see it come to fruition!” Mendoza said. “He’s my roommate! I couldn’t be happier for such a young man as well, as well as our defense playing lights out… What an incredible moment!”

The performance will certainly push Mendoza into the top contenders for this year’s Heisman Trophy.

Mendoza threw for 2,758 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions for the team’s regular-season games. Though he threw an interception early in the game, he surged back to lead the Hoosiers to their 13th consecutive victory.

