There were no upsets during Sunday’s “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition tennis match, with Nick Kyrgios handily beating Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 in both sets.

“I don’t think many people would have put their hand up to be in this position, especially in my position,” Kyrgios said. “Obviously, Aryna was up for the challenge. The scoreline was closer than it was. I was under the pump there … and then anything happens once the crowd gets behind it. I was nervous.”

Kyrigios had been previously injured and ranked around 670-671 in ATP singles; Sabelenka is a four-time Grand Slam champion.

“Playing in front of a sold-out crowd at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, Kyrgios negotiated the slightly smaller ‘equaliser’ court on women’s world number one Sabalenka’s side to secure victory after an entertaining contest played under modified rules,” per Reuters.

“With a one-serve-per-point rule in effect, both players faltered on their deliveries in crucial moments before Kyrgios broke for a 4-3 lead and went on to take the opening set,” it added.

Kyrigios went down 1-3 in the second set but turned the tables to overtake Sabelenka for a 6-3. He later described her as a brilliant competitor who gave him a hard run.

“It was a really tough match,” Kyrgios said. “She’s a hell of a competitor and such a great champion. Obviously, she’s a multiple Grand Slam champion. And I didn’t really know what to expect.”

“As I said before, this whole event, whatever role I was to play, it was another great opportunity to go out here. She broke my serve numerous times,” he added. “And honestly, I had to strap it because she was putting the pressure on, hitting amazing shots. I would love to play her again and showcase her talent, and also what I have left in the tank. Ultimately, it was a really hard-fought battle, and there were breaks back and forth.”

“Seeing someone as great as Aryna out here, and myself, it truly is a spectacle, and I think this is a great moving stepping stone forward for the sport of tennis,” he concluded.

Sabalenka was equally gracious.

“I think I put on a great fight,” Sabalenka said. “He was struggling. He got really tight. I’m happy to see that the guy is getting tight and (after) taking away one of my serves. I think it was a great level.

“I made a lot of great shots, moved a lot to the net … great drop shots, Nick, great serving. I really enjoyed the show, and I feel like the next time I play him, I already know the tactics. I know his strengths, his weaknesses, and it’s going to be a better match for sure,” she added.

