A flag football tournament in Arizona descended into a 100-person brawl as players, parents, and spectators went to blows on the field.

The incident occurred in Mesa on Sunday when a fight broke out between 20 players on two youth football flag teams that only escalated once parents and spectators got involved, per ABC News.

Off-duty officers at the tournament reported that about 100 people were fighting on a soccer field, and they requested multiple units to respond. Police believe that during one of the games, about 10 players from each team began to fight. Parents and spectators also got involved, escalating the fight further.

Roughly 70 officers from the Mesa, Gilbert, Queen Creek, and MCSO police departments were needed to break up the fight in over 45 minutes. All remaining tournament games and events were canceled, and no serious injuries were reported.

“It was crazy. It was hard to get out. It took like ten, fifteen minutes just to get out of there,” one 15-year-old told the outlet.

While police said that no arrests were made, Red Zone Elite Tournaments, the event organizer, issued an apology on social media.

“We apologize for the disappointment in the abrupt end to our tournament this afternoon, but we stand behind the Mesa Police Department’s decision in response to the situation — to ensure the safety of everyone at the fields. Providing friendly, respectful, and safe competition is our mission, and we do not support violence, bullying, or harassment in any way,” Red Zone Elite Tournaments wrote.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.