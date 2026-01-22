Millionaire Tennis Star Coco Gauff Claims It’s ‘Hard Being a Black Woman’ in America

Multi-millionaire U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff claimed that it is “hard to be a black woman” in the U.S.A. during a press availability at the Australian Open.

Gauff, the world No. 3-ranked women’s tennis player, was asked by a little-known activist reporter what she thinks about competing as an American in the age of Trump.

“I hope forward that we can have a lot more peace in our country and more kindness in the way we speak to each other about different topics and things like that,” she replied. “Obviously, I’ve been pretty vocal about how I felt.

“At this point,” she added, “I feel a bit fatigued talking about it just because of the fact that it is hard being a black woman in this country and having to experience things, even online, and seeing marginalized communities being affected, and knowing that I can only donate and speak out. I try my best to do that. But I hope that as time continues, we can reach a state that we’re not currently in, and we keep moving forward.”

The player, the reigning French Open champion and a former U.S. Open champ, is competing against American Hailey Baptiste in the third round on Thursday.

Gauf got decimated online:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston