WATCH: Football Fan Hauled Away After Crashing Car into Detroit Airport Terminal

A man yelled incoherently as he was hauled out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport Friday night after crashing his car through its glass doors and into the Delta Airlines check-in counter.

The man, who was wearing the black Detroit Lions jersey of its speedy star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, was taken into custody by a group of officers.

The Lions jersey also sparked dark humor on social media with a rash of comments from chronically disappointed fans of the NFL franchise.

The crash occurred around 7:30 Friday night in the McNamara Terminal, the largest terminal in the expansive modern airport, according to officials.

Video shows the aftermath of the crash when the vehicle came to rest.

A witness told Detroit’s ABC affiliate that security officials reacted immediately to the crash.

”The response was so quick thank God with the cops and TSA and everybody,” Ali Khalifa, who was traveling and saw the incident, told the news outlet. “That all happened in seconds.”

Six people were treated at the scene by firefighters with the Wayne County Airport Authority Fire Department, while a statement by Delta Airlines released to CBS News reported no injuries to staff and said there was no operational impact to flights.

The name of the driver, who remains in custody, has not been released, nor has an official cause of the crash, according to local news outlets.

Because of the Lions jersey on the driver, the frightening incident did not stop fans of one of the National Football League’s most frustrating teams from weighing in on social media.

“Detroit Lions fans are literally crashing out after a 9-8 season,” wrote one.

One satirical sports outlet joked on X that it was wide receiver St. Brown who was actually driving the car and had become hysterical after the Lions blew yet another chance at advancing toward the Superbowl, which has eluded the team for decades.

“Amon-Ra was taken away by police while screaming out “IT’S OVER, IT’S OVER, OUR WINDOW IS CLOSED, ITS OVER,” said the satirical post, referring to the team failing to advance the past two years in the playoffs despite having a winning record.

