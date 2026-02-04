Charles Barkley Blasts ‘Right-Wing Nut Jobs’ for Criticizing Bad Bunny

TNT sports analyst and former NBA star Charles Barkley says you are a “right-wing nut job” if you have a problem with the NFL’s choice of rapper Bad Bunny to headline its Super Bowl Halftime show.

Barkley made his latest comments during the recent episode of The Steam Room podcast with co-host Ernie Johnson, according to Awful Announcing.

“There are a lot of ignorant people talking about Bad Bunny. First of all, I admire Bad Bunny,” Barkley exclaimed. “He’s performing at the Super Bowl, and I hear all these right-wing nut jobs talking about, ‘He’s not American. First of all, he’s from Puerto Rico, fools. That’s part of the United States of America, you freakin’ idiots.”

Barkley went on to say he “admires” the Puerto Rican rapper.

“I admire this dude,” Barkley said. “He didn’t say anything bad about the United States. What he said was, ‘For the time being, I’m not going to perform in the United States because I don’t want my fans coming to see my in concert, making a lot of money and go outside and get arrested by ICE.’ If you don’t think that’s honorable, there’s something wrong with you. He didn’t say anything bad about the United States.”

“Shout out to Bad Bunny. I’m not great at Spanish, I’m not gonna fake that, but I hope you have a great Super Bowl performance, and I’m gonna enjoy it,” he added.

The Spanish-only singer has spurred a lot of anger among pro-American football fans as the rapper has joked that Americans “better learn Spanish” if they want to enjoy the Halftime show and said he’ll never go on tour in the U.S.A. because the country is racist against migrants.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston