International tennis player Destanee Aiava announced Sunday she is quitting the sport, labeling it “racist, misogynistic, homophobic and hostile to anyone who doesn’t fit the mould,” in a statement posted on social media.

In an expletive-laden rant, a disillusioned Aiava – who reached a career-high singles ranking of 133 – described tennis as her “toxic boyfriend” before the Australian said she was looking forward to a fresh start.

“My life is not meant to be lived in misery and half-assed,” wrote Aiava, who said 2026 would be her last year on tour, AFP first reported.

“My ultimate goal is to be able to wake up every day and genuinely say that I love what I do -– which I think everyone deserves a chance at.

“I’m 25, turning 26 this year and I feel so far behind everyone else, like I’m starting from scratch.

“I’m also scared. But that’s better than living a life that’s misaligned, or being around constant comparison and losing yourself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destanee Aiava (@desaiava)

Aiava last played doubles at the Australian Open in January and has often been the target for online trolls, AFP sets out in its report.

The Melbourne-born player used her retirement post to hit back at those that “made me feel less than”, lashing the “hate or death threats” and commentary on “my body, my career, or whatever they want to nitpick”.

She also took aim at all who tore her down in an explosive statement.

“I want to say a ginormous f*** you to everyone in the tennis community who’s ever made me feel less than,” she continued.

“Behind the white outfits and traditions is a culture that’s racist, misogynistic, homophobic and hostile to anyone who doesn’t fit the mould,” added Aiava, who has Samoan heritage.