Dallas Stars Ban Fan Allegedly Connected to Nazi Salute

The Dallas Stars have indefinitely banned a fan who allegedly purchased the tickets for several seats that featured spectators giving what appeared to be Nazi salutes throughout a recent game.

The Dallas Stars banned a fan following an investigation by the American Airlines Center after video showed at least four spectators extending their right arms with straightened right hands during the December 21 match against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 12-second clip of the alleged Nazi saluters did not go viral on social media until last week, per ESPN.

“We identified and spoke with the individual who purchased the tickets and will be banning the individual indefinitely from the American Airlines Center,” the Stars said in a statement. “Additionally, we are increasing in-arena messaging regarding the Fan Code of Conduct and how our fans can report violations, along with prioritizing staff training to identify and handle situations that arise.”

“Any type of discriminatory or hateful behavior will not be tolerated and has no place in our arena. Creating and sustaining environments that are inclusive, safe, and respectful is a non-negotiable for the Dallas Stars,” it added.

After the footage went viral, the American Airlines Center said in a statement it has “zero tolerance for any acts of hate and/or discrimination,” a sentiment fully supported by the Dallas Stars.

The alleged Nazi salutes also stand in violation of the NHL fan code of conduct, which calls for “respect, inclusion, safety, and empowerment.”

“The inclusion section states that language, gestures, and behavior, among other forms of personal expression, that demean a specific race, ethnicity, gender or gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, disability status, or other identity-based characteristic will ‘not be tolerated,'” noted ESPN.

“The league adds that anyone determined to have engaged in conduct contrary to the values of the league, its clubs and/or its players will ‘be subject to penalties, including but not limited to: possible seat relocation, ejection, suspension and/or a lifetime ban from future NHL events,'” it added.