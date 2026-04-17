WATCH: Logan Paul Really Didn’t Want to Be on ESPN’s First Take and He Let it Show

Logan Paul channeled Marshawn Lynch Friday morning as he let Stephen A. Smith and the rest of ESPN’s First Take cast know that he really, really didn’t want to be there.

The WWE Star and YouTuber sat down, reluctantly, as it turns out, with Stephen A. Smith and others on Friday morning to promote this weekend’s WrestleMania 42, which will be shown on ESPN.

It didn’t take long for Paul (who claimed to be the best employee WWE had for waking up at the unGodly hour of 5 a.m. to do the promotional spot) to voice his displeasure.

“I would love to answer your question,” Paul said to ESPN’s Shae Cornette. “It’s just so hard because it’s so early, and the neurons haven’t quite started firing. Maybe you could ask me a more simple question.”

Cornette pivoted to asking Paul what he was anticipating the most at WrestleMania 42.

“Sleeping in tomorrow morning, which I can do before my match,” Paul said. “I’m a good employee — the best employee they have — and so that’s why I’m here.”

Things took a turn, however, when he was asked whether he was aware that fans don’t like him.

“I’m only here so I don’t get fined,” Paul said. “Give me a reason to walk, and I will walk. I will walk, bro.”

The line about not wanting to get fined was borrowed from then-Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who used it repeatedly when deflecting reporters’ questions before the Super Bowl against the Patriots in 2015.

Credit to Paul for using the quote properly, and it seemed to get the approval of host Stephen A. Smith, who immediately began laughing.

Paul is making his fifth appearance at WrestleMania. He is 3-1 in previous events.