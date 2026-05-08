UAB Softball Coach Accused of Mental, Physical, and Racial Abuse

A softball coach at the University of Alabama-Birmingham UAB) is facing multiple allegations of mental and physical abuse, as well as making racist comments toward players.

Taylor Smartt has “taken a step back” from the UAB program since the troubling allegations first emerged in a Sports Illustrated report a month ago.

One such allegation comes from Lindsey Dupree, the mother of former UAB player Aubrey Dupree, who revealed that Smartt subjected her daughter to “mental and verbal abuse” as well as body shaming.

Aubrey buttressed the claim in a text message to SI, claiming that Smartt was “manipulative” and made her rethink her worth as a “player, a friend, and just as a human.”

Another parent claimed the coach told her daughter to stop hanging out with her “charred” friends.

An investigation into Smartt began after a witness filed a report claiming to have seen Smartt punch one of her players in the dugout during UAB’s game against East Carolina (ECU) on March 27.

The complaint was filed with the ECU athletic staff and the school’s athletic director.

“While observing from the first base dugout area, I saw the UAB head coach punch a player in the dugout. Following the incident, I noticed the player began to tear up, appearing to be in physical pain or distress… I wanted to bring this matter to your attention for further review,” the email stated.

Another shocking report included an allegation in which UAB players were said to have been made to push an assistant coach’s car and then run around to the front to stop the vehicle using only their body weight.

“One of my teammates almost got, like, actually ran over doing it. She tripped and fell, and the car almost went over her,” claims one player who witnessed the incident.

In addition, another player reports that Smartt was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a person connected to the softball program after walking in on them in a compromising position.

“The coach maintains an inappropriately close relationship with a specific player, including sleeping over at the player’s residence,” the complaint states.

In a statement to SI, UAB reiterated its commitment to providing a “safe” environment for its students and to handling employment matters internally.

“When concerns are brought to our attention, we take appropriate steps to investigate them. Employment matters are handled between the institution and employees,” the statement added.