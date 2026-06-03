President Donald Trump likened a UFC arena set up on the White House lawn to the Eiffel Tower, suggesting it might “never, ever” be taken down.

In a TikTok video , Trump shared the history of the Eiffel Tower and how it was initially built for the World’s Fair of 1889. Trump continued to share that the Eiffel Tower “was supposed to be taken down immediately after the World’s Fair,” but the people of France liked it and kept it up longer and longer.

“Many don’t know that in Paris, France, the Eiffel Tower, 1889, it was built,” Trump said. “It was supposed to be taken down immediately after the World’s Fair. And, then they said, ‘You know, we sort of like it. Let’s leave it up a little bit longer.’ Then they said, ‘Let’s leave it up longer, and longer, and longer.’ Well, they never took it down.”

“You know, we’re building something in front of the White House that’s quite attractive to a lot of people,” Trump added. “It’s gonna have the big UFC fight on June 14th, and I’m looking at it, and maybe we’ll never, ever take it down.”

According to the website, La Tour Eiffel, the Eiffel Tower was “only intended to last 20 years”:

Only intended to last 20 years, it was saved by the scientific experiments that Eiffel encouraged, and in particular by the first radio transmissions, followed by telecommunications. For example, the radio signals from the Pantheon Tower in 1898; it served as a military radio post in 1903; it transmitted the first public radio programme in 1925, and then broadcast television up to TNT more recently.

In October, Trump revealed that a UFC fight would take place at the White House on June 14th, for his 80th birthday.