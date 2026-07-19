WATCH: Argentina, Spain Fans Swarm Times Square Ahead of World Cup Final

Times Square took on an even more international flair than usual on Sunday, as fans of Spain and Argentina, this year’s World Cup finalists, descended on New York City for the final.

Beginning on Saturday night, fans played music, beat drums, set off fireworks, and generally engaged in the kind of revelry you would expect from two countries representing international soccer royalty.

That energy continued well into Sunday morning as sleep-optional fans, Argentinian, in this video, continued the party.

That energy would not go unanswered by the Spanish, who created a clamor of their own.

Drone footage showed how thoroughly Times Square had been infiltrated.

The Argentinians didn’t just bring the noise; however, they also brought a taste of the mother country.

Sunday is a matchup with huge and historic implications. Not just because the World Cup is on the line. But also, because it marks what in all likelihood will be the final World Cup appearance for legendary Argentinian player Lionel Messi.

On the flip side, it is the first World Cup for Spanish star Lamine Yamal, 19, who could help “La Roja” win their second World Cup.