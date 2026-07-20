WATCH: Spanish World Cup Hero Ferran Torres Wears ‘Make Spain Great Again’ Hat in Victory Parade

On Sunday, the cameras were on Spain’s Ferran Torres, as he scored the goal that delivered “La Roja” their second World Cup championship.

On Monday, the cameras were on him again, for a very different reason.

As the bus carrying the triumphant Spanish players slowly wove its way through Madrid’s packed streets, cameras from inside the top of the bus caught the wording of Torres’ red, backward-turned hat, which read: “Make Spain Great Again.”

In another video, Torres could be seen with the “Make Spain Great Again” hat turned to the front, draped in the Spanish flag as he conversed with fellow Spanish star Nico Williams, who had the assist on Torres’ game-winning goal.

Leftists around the world were much angered by the Spanish team’s cordial and professional conduct towards President Trump on Sunday as he gave the players their first-place medals and, ultimately, their championship trophy.

As a European country with several players who have been outspokenly critical of the US and supportive of Palestine, many global elites had hoped that one of the players would snub the president by either refusing a handshake or showing some other form of disrespect.

Nothing like that occurred as the president exchanged handshakes and more than a few kind words with the victorious Spanish.

Still, with Torres’ choice of headwear at the parade. It appears President Trump does indeed have some allies on the team. And, with his game-winning goal, Torres has made Spain truly great again, at least on the pitch.