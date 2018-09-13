Google Employees Mocked for ‘Cult-Like’ Propeller Caps

Following Breitbart Tech’s release of a leaked 2016 Google “TGIF” meeting on Wednesday, which showed Google executives’ negative reactions to the election of President Trump, some viewers expressed confusion and mockery over the multi-colored propeller caps worn by employees in the audience.

For many people, it was the first time they had seen the hats — which are iconic at Google — but more or less unknown in the general populace.

The caps are called “Noogler” hats, and are given to new employees at the company during their first TGIF all-hands meeting.

“If you’re new to Google, expect to be called a Noogler. Pronounced ‘new-gler,’ these people are identifiable thanks to the Google-colored propeller caps they receive,” Business Insider explained, adding that TGIF meetings are “where Nooglers receive their hats.”

Wearing my new favorite hat 😁 So excited that this day is finally here! #noogler @lifeatgoogle pic.twitter.com/XSCFy5N2t5 — Lauren Stier (@LuluKayye) November 9, 2016

According to ZDNet, employees “have to wear the Noogler hat in their first week.”

Upon seeing the hats in the leaked video for the first time, several Twitter users described them as “cult” hats.

“After watching the leaked video and seeing everyone with those hats on I’m convinced #Google is a cult,” declared one user, while another proclaimed, “It’s cult-like, with all the hugs and so many ‘Googlers Googling’ by wearing those bizarre Google hats,” referencing a part in the video where all of the employees hug each other.

During the leaked video, which took place soon after President Trump’s 2016 victory, Google co-founder Sergey Brin announced that the meeting is “probably not the most joyous we’ve had” and claimed to find the election results “deeply offensive,” claiming it “conflicts with many of [Google’s] values.”

Several other Google executives also made anti-Trump comments, and remarks against those who voted for him, including CEO Sundar Pichai, Senior Vice President for Global Affairs Kent Walker, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat, Vice President of People Operations Eileen Naughton.

After an employee asked if Google would “invest in grassroots, hyper-local efforts to bring tools and services and understanding of Google products and knowledge” so Americans can “make informed decisions that are best for themselves,” Pichai claimed the company would ensure that “educational products” reach “segments of the population [they] are not [currently] fully reaching,” and expressed that “investments in machine learning and AI” could stop “misinformation” shared by “low-information voters.”

The executives also applauded an employee who made a remark about needing to recognize “white privilege” following the election.