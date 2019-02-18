Instagram Deletes Donald Trump Jr. Post About Jussie Smollett, Claims ‘Error’

Instagram has deleted a post made by Donald Trump Jr. about the unfolding events surrounding the case of actor Jussie Smollett. A spokesperson for the Facebook-owned platform told Breitbart News it was removed “in error” and will be restored.

In a post to Instagram, Donald Trump Jr. called out the social media website for allegedly deleting an earlier post containing a screenshot of a tweet he posted about Jussie Smollett; the Empire actor who recently claimed to be the victim of a hate crime — a claim which is now being disputed.

Trump Jr.’s post included a quote tweet from CBS News revealing that the two men questioned in relation to Smollett’s attack claim that the actor paid them to participate in the attack. Trump Jr. commented on this saying: “Shocked, I really thought MAGA folks (who are all over downtown Chicago) were waiting with a rope/bottle of bleach to ambush a rich guy at 2AM in minus 4 degrees because those are conditions where all people go out for Subway rather than order Seamless. Seemed so real.”

This post was allegedly deleted by Instagram, according to Trump Jr., who attacked the social media service in a follow-up post stating: “Are you kidding me @Instagram? You took down this post??? I mean I got a message you took one down but you wouldn’t even let me see it or give me a real reason so I assume it’s this one or one like it.”

Trump Jr. continued: “I get you want to censor any conservative voices but there is literally nothing in here that wasn’t covered in every news source in the country. It was fine to discuss at length when it seemed to work against MAGA folks but now that it’s apparently a hate crime fraud it’s too sensitive. Why is that? Why don’t you want the truth out there? What if some innocent folks were apprehended because they fit the bill of the BS story? Their lives would have been ruined and you think Jussie would have come out and saved them??? Nah.”

Trump Jr. then accused the social media service of being biased towards conservatives, like the mainstream media and Hollywood: “He was fine creating a hate incident of national prominence and go on TV to back it up, but when called out for obvious flaws it’s too much for you because you like the rest of Hollywood and the MSM wanted it so badly to be true, just like Covington, Russia and so many more. You’re part of the problem. Maybe allow for discourse rather than force feed everyone your leftist bullshit. When you continually trample one side do you expect them to just succumb to it???”

The full post can be found below:

An Instagram spokesperson provided this comment to Breitbart News: “This image was removed in error and has now been restored, we apologize for the mistake.” Breitbart will monitor the platform to ensure Trump Jr.’s post is restored.