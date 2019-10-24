Yale Hosts Podcaster that Argues American Food Is Racist

On Wednesday evening, Yale University hosted Soleil Ho, a podcaster that argues that American food culture is racist.

According to a report by Campus Reform, Yale University hosted podcaster Soleil Ho on Wednesday evening. Ho is the host of a podcast called “Racist Sandwich,” on which she makes the case that various aspects of America’s food culture is “racist.”

The podcast’s episodes often feature quirky titles such as “Sheet Pan Chicken with a Side of Social Justice.” In one episode, emphasized featured the author of a cookbook entitled, Feed the Resistance. During the episode, the pair suggested that Thanksgiving was a symbol of America’s oppression of Native Americans.

Ho was hosted at Yale Wednesday night by several progressive organizations including the Poynter Fellowship in Journalism, the Yale Sustainable Food Program, the Timothy Dwight College, the Asian American Cultural Center, and the Yale Center for the Study of Race, Indigeneity, and Transnational Migration.

“Ho is a food, culture, and travel writer. She is the host of the award-winning podcasts ‘Racist Sandwich,’ which focuses on the intersections of race, gender, and class within the food industry, and ‘Popaganda,’ which discusses pop culture through a feminist lens,” a press release on the event read. “‘Racist Sandwich’ was nominated for a James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award in 2019.”

Earlier this year, Ho argued that the popularity of Popeye’s chicken sandwich made Americans forget about more important issues, such as immigration crisis and the tragic lives of the factory-farmed chickens that are used to make the sandwiches.

The circus [around the sandwich] is ridiculous enough to make one forget about actual kids, the ones whose tear-streaked faces we all watched on television after their parents were detained by ICE at the Mississippi poultry factory that employed them. And consider, for a moment, the life of the factory-farmed chicken that will eventually become a well-seasoned, fried mass at a place like Popeyes. The reality is likely worse than whatever you’ve imagined.

