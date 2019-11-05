Google Employees: Company Must Address ‘Climate Crisis’ Harming ‘Marginalized People’

More than 1,100 Google employees have reportedly called on the Silicon Valley tech giant to release a plan to fix the “global climate crisis” which harms “marginalized people.”

The Hill reports that more than 1,100 Google employees have signed an open letter this week calling on the tech giant to address the “urgency of the global climate crisis and its disproportionate harm to marginalized people.”

In an open letter posted to Medium addressed to Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat, employees called on the company to commit to zero-emission by 2030 and to no longer enter into contracts that “enable or accelerate the extraction of fossil fuels.” The letter also requests that the Internet giant cease funding for any think tanks, lobbyists, or politicians that deny climate change.

The letter also requests that Google commit to zero collaboration with “entities enabling the incarceration, surveillance, displacement, or oppression of refugees or frontline communities.” The letter states: “Google is a global company with billions of users across the world, many of whom are already bearing the brunt of climate disaster. Google’s code of conduct requires respect for users and for opportunities. As Google workers, we are committed to putting our users first, and Google must do the same.”

A similar letter was shared by Microsoft employees in September, which stated that it was “no longer possible for us to ignore Microsoft’s complicity in the climate crisis.” The demands from Google employees are pretty much identical to the ones listed by Microsoft employees. The letter from Google employees specifically references efforts by Microsoft and Amazon employees to combat climate change.

A recent report from Recode titled “It’s been a year since 20,000 Google employees walked off the job. And they’re madder than ever.” outlines how following the worldwide office walkout of 20,000 Google employees last year to protest the treatment of employees that have made accusations of sexual assault, Google employees have become “braver” when it comes to criticizing the company. Read more at Breitbart News here.

