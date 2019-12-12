Harvard Guest Speaker: Charity Is Used by the Rich to Cover for ‘Injustice’

Harvard University guest speaker Anand Giridharas recently told students at the exclusive Ivy League school that donations to charity by the wealthy are a deceptive means of covering the injustices that the elites have created in society.

According to a report by Campus Reform, author Anand Giridharadas told Harvard students that philanthropy by billionaires is destructive to society because they are simply applying a bandaid to societal issues that are often created by their own businesses.

Giridharadas was invited to Harvard to speak about a book he published called Winners Take All, which examines the relationship between billionaires and philanthropy. Giridharadas argues that Americans should not necessarily praise billionaires that engage in philanthropy.

“What’s the connection between the extraordinary elite helping of our time? Which is real. And the extraordinary elite hoarding of our time? Which is real,” Giridharadas said at one point during the lecture.

“We are living in this time where most people agree we need transformational reform and we are not getting transformational reform because we have outsourced the job of changing the world to the people with the most to lose from real change,” Giridharadas said at another point during the lecture.

This isn’t the only time that Giridharadas has made this argument. In a tweet published on December 1, Giridharadas argued that billionaires engage in philanthropy to fix the problems that their businesses have created. “Billionaires are like Bruce Wayne, causing societal problems through their companies by day — then wearing Batman costumes to solve them philanthropically by night,” Giridharadas wrote.

Billionaires are like Bruce Wayne, causing societal problems through their companies by day — then wearing Batman costumes to solve them philanthropically by night. On @patriotact, @hasanminhaj just explained my book better than I can. A master episode.https://t.co/iPiobBSJBN — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) December 1, 2019

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.