College Professors Celebrate the Fourth of July by Bashing America

Instead of celebrating America’s independence over the weekend, professors at colleges and universities around the country offered criticisms of the United States on the Fourth of July. One professor even argued that the United States government should be redesigned for the modern era.

According to a report by Campus Reform, professors at colleges and universities around the country criticized the United States in various forms of media to commemorate the Fourth of July.

Professor Elizabeth Kolsky, a professor at Villanova University, argued in a Washington Post op-ed entitled “It’s time to reconsider the global legacy of July 4, 1776” that the American Revolution led to a “worldwide spread of white supremacy.”

Howard University Professor Nikki Taylor argued that Americans need to “remake” the government for the modern era.

“Americans do not even seem to believe Black people even deserve the right to pursue happiness. We have tried reform. However, when reform is not lasting or only brings temporary, minute change to a small group of elites, then that government must be abolished and a new one erected in its place. We are at that moment now,” Taylor said

“As the [Declaration of Independence] insists, it is our ‘right’ — our ‘duty’ — as Americans to ‘throw off such a government’ and remake it. We are in the process of trying to get it remade,” Taylor said.

Professor Matt Delmont of Dartmouth College argued that the philosophy behind the Declaration of Independence supports recent efforts to defund the police.

“Thinking about all of the debates going on right now about police killings and police brutality and the larger question of what role the police serve, particularly for black communities,” Delmont said in a short comment, “that sense of having standing armies or standing police forces without consent or without doing the work to protect the populace really resonated with me.”

