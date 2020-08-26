Boston U. Announces Plan to Suspend Students that Attend Parties

Boston University announced this week that students will be suspended if they attend a gathering or party of more than 25 people. The new policy comes as part of a larger plan to mitigate the spread of the Chinese virus on campus. The university has also set up a 24-hour hotline for students to report their peers for breaking the rules.

According to a report by the Hill, Boston University announced this week that it will suspend students that attend large parties.

In a statement that was published on Wednesday, Dean Kenneth Elmore encouraged students to remind their peers to follow the guidelines.

“If you observe someone you believe is a member of the Boston University community not wearing a face covering, face mask, or respecting physical distancing, say something! Ask them to pull up the face covering or mask or to give a little more space,” the statement reads. “I find that a reminder from someone within the community is a good enough nudge for me to do the right thing.”

Elmore also provided students with a 24-hour hotline number that they can call to report students that are violating the university’s policy against large gatherings. Dean Elmore ended his message by expressing hope that he won’t have to suspend any students for violating the policy.

“I hope that I will not have to suspend anyone, and I know if we all work together, and remain committed to our goal of maintaining a healthy living and learning environment, we can and we will do this,” Elmore wrote.

Breitbart News reported last week that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill suspended in-person classes after a spike in positive coronavirus cases. The positivity rate on campus rose from approximately 3 percent to approximately 14 percent in August.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.