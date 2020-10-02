Court Filing Claims Fordham U. Has Undisclosed Ties to China

The attorney for a Fordham University student that was disciplined by administrators over a photo he posted to Instagram alleged in a recent court filing that the University has undisclosed ties to foreign nations, including China. Over the past several months, reports have revealed that many top universities and colleges have accepted multi-million donations from foreign governments.

According to a report by the College Fix, an attorney for student Austin Tong of Fordham University alleged in a recent court filing that the university has failed to diclose its financial relationships with foreign nations. The filing suggests that an undisclosed financial tie to China may have influenced their decision to discipline Tong.

Breitbart News reported in August that Fordham student Austin Tong had sued his university over an Instagram post in which he posed with a legally-obtained rifle to honor the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre. The lawsuit seeks to reverse the suspension that the university imposed on Tong shortly after the post was made.

In August, the Department of Education sent a letter to Fordham inquiring about their relationships with foreign nations. “The Department is concerned that Fordham’s reporting may not fully capture all qualifying gifts, contracts, and/or restricted and conditional gifts or contracts from or with all foreign sources,” the letter read.

Fordham and many other universities were required to disclose records regarding their financial ties to foreign nations. Now, Tong’s Attorney, Edward Paltzik, claims that Fordham has yet to do so. Paltzik stated in the filing that Fordham is being “extraordinarily dishonest” and claims they “have a great deal to hide, and have zero credibility.”

Breitbart News reported in April on a study that revealed that colleges and universities accepted approximately $10 billion from foreign governments between 2013 and 2018. China, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar were amongst the largest foreign benefactors of American institutions during that time.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.