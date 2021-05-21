Dating Apps like Tinder and OkCupid Will Now Push Vaccinations

Major dating apps including Tinder and OkCupid are reportedly set to add “vaccination badges” to dating profiles. Beyond the special badge on users’ profiles, the platforms have agreed to give special benefits to date seekers who say they have been vaccinated, and some platforms will allow searches to be filtered by vaccination status.

The Hill reports that major dating apps are adding vaccination badges and special benefits to users’ profiles who confirm that they have received the coronavirus vaccine in efforts to reach Joe Biden’s July 4th inoculation goal.

An announcement from the White House stated: “In support of President Biden’s goal of getting 70 percent of adults at least one shot by July 4, the largest dating apps in America will launch new features to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.”

This news comes after President Biden earlier this month announced that the White House was aiming to administer at least one short of the coronavirus vaccine to 70 percent of adults by July 4th.

Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble, and Badoo have all reportedly agreed to give special benefits to users who get vaccinated and add a new “vaccination badge” to their profile.

Tiner is allowing vaccinated users to get access to free premium content such a “Super Like” and is encouraging users to add “Getting Vaxed” or “Vaccines Save Lives” badges to their profiles.

OkCupid users who add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge will receive a free “boost” to their profile and from early June onwards, users will be able to search for vaccinated users in a system called “Vaccinated Stacks.”

The announcement states: “According to research from OKCupid, people who are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated receive 14% more Matches than people who don’t plan to get vaccinated.”

The dating app will also be providing information about the vaccine and links to vaccines.gov. Everyone above the age of 16 in the United States is now eligible for the vaccine, but vaccination rates have slowed since a dash to vaccination sites earlier in the year. Some state governors have announced lotteries for those who receive a coronavirus vaccine.

Read more at The Hill here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com